Manchester United can reportedly clinch the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg goal machine Erling Haaland for a bargain fee of just under £17million.

The Norway international has been in superb form this season, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young players with a record of 27 goals in 19 games in all competitions.

United could definitely do with a signing like that up front this season after an unconvincing start that has them looking up against it in terms of making the top four by the end of the campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allowed Romelu Lukaku to leave in the summer and that has arguably left him overly reliant on Marcus Rashford, even if the England international has improved of late.

Still, Sport Witness claim Haaland is now possibly available for a release clause as low as £17m, which is surely a bargain the Red Devils cannot afford to miss out on.

The 19-year-old is surely worth perhaps as much as four times that amount by now, so if Man Utd and other top clubs can get him for less than that, it’s surely a no-brainer.

It remains to be seen quite how accurate these latest reports are, or if the release clause is necessarily officially written into his current contract or more of a verbal agreement.

Big names like Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus have also been linked with Haaland in recent times.