Phil Neville praised Liverpool forward Divock Origi who scored twice in last night’s fixture against Everton.

The Reds won the Merseyside Derby 5-2 with Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri and Gini Wijnaldum adding up on the Belgian international’s brace.

Jurgen Klopp started Origi and Shaqiri ahead of Firmino and Salah, a move which paid off as both players scored. The 24-year-old now has five goals in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Neville heaped praise on Origi and said that he has a knock of contributing in big games. Speaking on Optus Sport, the former Everton captain: ““He’s [Origi’s] got a taste for the big games. He has made big contributions in big games. I actually don’t think it was that much of a risk in terms of the schedule they’ve got coming up. I actually think it was a necessity. The same players can’t play in every single game. You take the fact they’ve got so many big games coming up, you have to trust your squad. Those players that have come in have delivered.”

Last season, Origi did deliver in some pretty important games. He scored a last-gasp winner against Everton and did a similar thing against Newcastle. However, the best of the Belgian striker came in the latter stages of the Champions League. Origi netted a brace against Barcelona and also scored Liverpool’s second goal in the final against Tottenham.

The 24-year-old produced a fine display last night and Klopp will be hoping to see him perform in a similar manner in the upcoming fixtures. Liverpool next take on Bournemouth at Dean Court on Saturday.