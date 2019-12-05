Manchester United and Everton legend Phil Neville is of the opinion that Sadio Mane is currently the best player in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has been in magnificent form this season so far and produced a stunning performance at Anfield last night. Mane assisted Liverpool’s first two goals before scoring the third himself. He could’ve had another one to his name but was unable to find the net after Jordan Henderson fed him with a brilliant delivery. Liverpool eventually won the match 5-2 and remain eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Neville hailed Mane’s performance and said that there’s no better player in the Premier League than him. Speaking on Optus Sport, the former Everton skipper said: “I just keep thinking about Mane, everyone goes on about Firmino and Salah, I actually think he is (their most important player) at this moment in time. The one that he probably can’t afford to drop. I don’t think there is a better player in the Premier League than Mane, maybe in Europe, at this moment in time. I know we used to have Hazard who was sensational. I think Mane now is world class.”

Mane is having the season of his life so far, amassing 13 goals and seven assists in 21 appearances across all competitions. It’s fair enough to say that he is easily among the Top 5 players in the Premier League if not the best. After producing a sensational performance against Everton, Mane will be hoping to put in another impressive display this weekend when Liverpool play Bournemouth.