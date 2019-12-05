Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on Divock Origi for his performance in last night’s Merseyside Derby.

The Belgian international started ahead of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino but produced a fine display.

Like last year, Origi scored against Everton at Anfield, only this time he found the net twice. Liverpool eventually won the match 5-2 with Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum all netting.

Following the match, Klopp hailed Origi’s performance, calling it outstanding. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the 52-year-old said: “Outstanding! What a game he played. It was not only the goals but the goals were exceptional. The first one was a great attack in general – winning the ball, Adam [Lallana] passes to Sadio; Sadio sees the run, sees his movement and passes that ball in exactly the right moment, one touch and an open goal, great.

“The second one… in Germany when I was young one highlight of my week was always goal of the week and goal of the month; when they selected these, that would have been 100 per cent in contention. It was just a great first touch and then finishing it off like this.

“Apart from that, incredibly important runs for us, movements, used his speed, looked so natural. That was the most important thing. The understanding with Shaq and Sadio was obviously really good. So it was a pretty impressive performance of Div.”

Origi’s double last night took his goal tally of the season to five in 17 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old will be expected to produce similar performances in the upcoming fixtures as now the fixtures will start piling.

Liverpool maintain an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League Table. Their next match is against Bournemouth at Dean Court on Saturday. After this, Liverpool play their final group game of the Champions League against Red Bull Salzburg.