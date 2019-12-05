Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has tipped Marcus Rashford to become one of the club’s all-time greats as long as he has someone to make him work harder for his place in the team.

The Red Devils starlet has been a key part of the club’s first-team for some time now, having initially looked a real wonderkid when he first burst onto the scene.

Rashford has since struggled to be quite as consistent for United, though his form has picked up of late as he hit a brace in their 2-1 win over Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Saha clearly rates Rashford highly, saying he believes he has the talent to become one of United’s all-time greatest forwards, which is some claim.

We’re not sure all Man Utd fans would agree with that, but Saha does make a good point about the England international probably just needing more competition in the squad to push him to a higher level, so he knows he has to perform better in order to stay in the team.

“Marcus Rashford has all the qualities to become one of Man United’s all-time greatest strikers, the only thing that is holding him back is the lack of competition in the squad,” Saha told bwin.

“The boy has it all. He’s super-fast, he’s great on the ball, he is unpredictable, plays on instinct like all great strikers and can win you games on his own. He has the kind of drive that Man United are famous for. He is also already performing on an international level which is incredible.

“The lack of competition around him will be a problem for his own development as, ultimately, this is what is going to motivate him and push him to become a better player. But for someone of his quality, even without the competition, he is good enough to achieve greatness and is now at a stage where he can reach 30 goals a season.