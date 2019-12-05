Manchester United players have reportedly informed club chiefs that they’re backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to continue as their manager.

The Red Devils have not made the most convincing start to this season, though they did look impressive this week to beat Tottenham 2-1 at Old Trafford.

And according to the Daily Star, United players gave Solskjaer a vote of confidence before the victory over Spurs, and it seems they may have been proven right.

The Norwegian tactician has come under a lot of pressure after some poor performances this term, but a report from the Metro also points towards how the manager got Marcus Rashford fired up for the clash with Jose Mourinho’s side, leading to him scoring the team’s two goals.

According to the Manchester Evening News, former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is interested in the Man Utd job, and a big name like him being available might well tempt the club into axing Solskjaer.

Still, the Daily Star’s report suggests the former MUFC striker could be in a strong position as he retains the faith of the dressing room.