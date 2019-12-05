Arsenal are on the brink of another awful result as Brighton take the lead again in tonight’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Watch below as Neal Maupay heads home to make it 2-1 to the visitors, who look set for a hugely memorable victory.

Neal Maupay makes Arsenal PAY! A fantastic glancing header into the corner to put Brighton 2-1 ahead ?#PLonPrime #ARSBHA pic.twitter.com/AMqBBlUVAY — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 5, 2019

It’s only Freddie Ljungberg’s second game as Arsenal’s caretaker manager, but it’s not gone at all well for him so far.

Unai Emery was sacked last week but Ljungberg’s appointment doesn’t seem to be having the desired effect at all.

The defending here was poor as Brighton found it far too easy to get themselves back in front against a Gunners side looking disorganised and unconfident in almost every area of the pitch.