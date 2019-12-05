According to BBC Sport, Gareth Bale’s agent – Jonathan Barnett, told the Euro Leagues Podcast that there’s “no guarantee” of the superstar leaving Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

Bale’s potential exit from the Santiago Bernabeu was one of the biggest storylines of the summer transfer window.

BBC Sport even add that the 30-year-old was close to a move to China which would’ve netted him a whopping £1m-a-week.

After a well-documented public row with Madrid regarding Gold and Wales, Bale has been subjected to mass boos and whistles by some Madrid supporters.

The winger is so used to the boo boys that he’s actually started to just smile and shrug off the jeers.

Here’s what Barnett had to say on his client’s potential exit:

“There’s no guarantee he is leaving. If the right opportunity came along for him and it’s something he wants to do we have to have a chat with the president of Real Madrid and see where we are.”

Considering that Bale was crucial to Los Blancos winning two of their Champions League finals as part of their historic three in a row run – its disappointing to see some supporters treating the star in such a disrespectful manner.

Should Bale push for an exit from Madrid in the January transfer window or should he continue to ignore the abuse and attempt to prove himself as the main man in Zinedine Zidane’s side?