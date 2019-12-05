Manchester United fans may be happy to learn that reliable Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk has claimed Mauricio Pochettino is not an option for the Bayern Munich manager’s job.

The Argentine was recently sacked by Tottenham and has been linked several times with Man Utd, as noted in a report from the Manchester Evening News, who add that he’s interested in taking over at Old Trafford.

It would not be surprising if another top European club also tried to pounce for Pochettino, but Falk claims in the tweet below that it looks like he’s not heading to Bayern.

This is a bit of a turnaround after AS recently suggested the Bavarian giants could be keen on the former Spurs boss.

Exclusive: Mauricio Pochettino will not become coach of @FCBayern. the argentinian is not one of the candidates for the bosses @BILD_Sport @SPORTBILD @SpursOfficial — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 5, 2019

This is encouraging from a United point of view, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really not looking at all convincing as Red Devils boss for some time now.

The Norwegian tactician impressed when he initially came in as interim manager, but some questioned if he had the experience to take the job permanently.

In the end, MUFC’s form under Solskjaer was so good it is little surprise the club made the choice they did, though that now looks to have backfired.

The team’s form has gone majorly downhill since Solskjaer was named manager on a permanent basis, and one imagines Pochettino would surely be a significant upgrade after the fine work he did for so much of his time at Tottenham.