Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has fired a warning of sorts to Mauricio Pochettino with regards to taking the manager’s job at Old Trafford.

Pochettino is now available after recently being sacked by Tottenham, and a report from the Manchester Evening News claims he’s keen on the prospect of taking charge of United.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with the Argentine, who is bound to have plenty of offers after doing such a fine job in most of time with Spurs, even if things ended badly for him with a poor start to this season.

Discussing the links with Pochettino, Saha insisted any manager would struggle to get much out of Man Utd at the moment.

The Frenchman believes, therefore, that it’s worth sticking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite his extremely poor record since he landed the United job permanently after initially impressing as interim boss.

“Mauricio Pochettino would be a great appointment for Manchester United but any manager in the world would struggle to achieve results with this squad,” Saha told bwin.

“That’s why I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still the best person for Man United.

“He has a rebuilding job, and improving doesn’t necessarily mean getting right to the top. He knows Man United. He needs to get this team playing the United way again and most importantly needs to connect them with the fans.

“Any other manager would find the challenge too difficult.”

We’re not sure most fans would agree with this, and it may well be that Pochettino would fancy his chances of lifting the mood at MUFC and getting the team set up better tactically.