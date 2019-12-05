Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Anthony Martial is a doubt to feature in the crunch clash with Man City this weekend.

The Red Devils take on their city rivals at the Etihad on Saturday evening, hoping to build on their crucial win over Tottenham in midweek as they continue to try and climb the Premier League table and close the gap on the top four.

In order to have the best possible chance of doing so, Solskjaer would have been hopeful of having a fully-fit squad at his disposal, especially for difficult challenges against the likes of Tottenham and Man City.

However, although they secured the win without Martial on Wednesday night, the United boss has now conceded that the Frenchman is a doubt for the weekend too.

“I’m not sure. I don’t know,” Solskjaer is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail, when asked about Martial’s availability for Saturday’s showdown after the win over Spurs.

It’s added in the report that Solskjaer told MUTV before the game that the Frenchman would be ruled out for a ‘little while’ after picking up a problem in the draw with Aston Villa, and so that doesn’t paint a particularly positive picture for the weekend as Man Utd may well have to do without him unless he makes significant progress in his recovery over the next 48 hours.

Martial, 24, has been limited to 12 appearances so far this season as this isn’t the first injury setback that he has suffered with a hamstring problem sidelining him for five consecutive Premier League games early on in the campaign.

However, with five goals and three assists in those 12 outings, that shows just how important he can be for Man Utd and Solskjaer, and so regardless of their ability to win without him against Tottenham, it will still be a major blow for the Red Devils if he is forced to miss the derby this weekend.