Real Madrid could reportedly be dealt a major injury blow as Eden Hazard is said to be at risk of missing a string of games, including the clash with Barcelona.

Fitness troubles have been a problem for the 28-year-old so far this season as while he’s been limited to 13 games so far this season, he has only contributed one goal and four assists when in action for Los Blancos.

In turn, Zinedine Zidane will be desperate to see him get back to 100% fitness and clear of injuries to get a consistent run of games in the side under his belt, at which point Hazard will be expected to then show his best form on a regular basis as he was doing prior to the latest setback.

However, it appears as though the ankle injury he suffered against Paris Saint-Germain is still bothering him and AS report that the Belgian international could in turn now miss a string of important games as it’s claimed that he’s still on crutches and is feeling pain in his ankle.

It’s suggested that it’s highly doubtful that he will play against Valencia on December 15, and with El Clasico against rivals Barcelona just three days later, it’s noted that with a lack of match fitness in mind given how long he would have spent on the sidelines by then, his involvement against the Catalan giants is in doubt.

That’s a fair point in truth as not only would rushing Hazard back for that game run the risk of seeing him suffer a setback, but if he’s not at his best and not fully fit to showcase his full quality, then it’s arguably a sensible decision from Zidane to use another option.

Time will tell how Hazard fares in the next two weeks and whether or not he makes progress in his recovery to change the outlook. For now though, the report above would suggest that he could be absent for the trip to the Nou Camp.