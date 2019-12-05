Real Madrid eye move for promising midfielder with €40m release clause

According to Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Porto ace Romario Baro, the 19-year-old has reportedly been tracked by Los Blancos since 2017.
AS highlight that Madrid’s board are continuing to identify the best talents in Europe, with the hope of signing them in the future.
Baro has made six first-team appearances for Porto across all competitions so far this season. The ace certainly would’ve featured more if it wasn’t for the ankle injury that currently has him sidelined.
AS add that the energetic midfielder has a minimum release clause of €40m, even by Madrid’s standards – this would be a huge investment into a potential star.
Baro, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, looks to be one of Portugal’s top young talents in central midfield. The ace has represented the Selecção das Quinas all the way through Under-15s to Under-21s level, as per Transfermarkt.
If Madrid fans weren’t already convinced by the prospect of bringing the talented youngster to the Santiago Bernabeu, they’ll love to hear that the ace is a big fan of Zinedine Zidane.
AS report that the ace likes to watch videos of the Frenchman on YouTube. The youngster also added that he ‘tries to copy everything Zidane did’ on the pitch.
Should Baro return from injury and establish himself as a key player for Porto, there’s no doubt that top clubs would be linked with his signature.