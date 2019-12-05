Real Madrid star TROLLS Gareth Bale with hilarious Secret Santa gift

Gareth Bale has made a lot of headlines in recent times, and unfortunately for Real Madrid, rarely have they been about his performances on the pitch for them.

From his jokes about staying in Spain to play golf at a time when the club were seemingly shopping him around to get him off the books at the Bernabeu to holding up a Wales flag last month which read: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order”.

It won’t have done much to build a strong bond with the Real Madrid faithful, and with Bale struggling to hit top form this season with just two goals and two assists in 10 outings, it’s likely that the fans will continue to get on his back if he doesn’t perform.

In contrast, it appears as though his rapport with his teammates is still strong, so much so that Marcelo is said to have trolled him with his Secret Santa gift for the Welshman this week.

According to Marca, Bale was given a golf club by the Brazilian stalwart which unsurprisingly resulted in a good laugh amongst the Real Madrid squad as the 30-year-old is said to have taken it in good spirits while it’s added it was a surprise that he even attended the event at all.

It’s probably not something that will garner much positivity from fans and critics, but it’s a pretty much perfect troll from Marcelo with Bale seeing the funny side…until he receives more criticism and scrutiny from those outside the club.