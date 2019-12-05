Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly expected to communicate a decision over his future in the next 10 days amid ongoing links with a return to AC Milan.

The 38-year-old will see his current contract with LA Galaxy expire at the end of the month, and as seen in his tweet below, he has all-but confirmed that he will move on for a new challenge in 2020.

Speculation has been rife over his future and what he will decide to do next, but as noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Swede is now being heavily tipped to re-join AC Milan and a decision on his future is said to be expected in the next 10 days.

It’s added that the Italian giants are ‘more determined than ever to wait’, and they will now hope that an agreement can be reached with Ibrahimovic to seal his return to San Siro for at least the second half of the current campaign.

Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals in 85 games between 2010 and 2012 during his first stint with Milan, as he helped them to a Serie A title and Italian Super Cup triumph.

Naturally, nearly eight years on from that spell, the stalwart is not the same player. However, given his form at Galaxy, he showed that he is still capable of producing quality, albeit the test will be whether or not he can do it at a higher level on his potential return to Italy.

Milan are certainly in need of the boost that he can provide though as they continue to languish down in 11th place in the table, 11 points adrift of the top four as they continue to chase a Champions League return.

Having scored just 13 goals in 14 league outings, it’s pretty clear where one of their major issues is and adding Ibrahimovic’s quality, experience and winning mentality could be a key move to not only adding another top option for coach Stefano Pioli, but to also lift those around him in the squad.