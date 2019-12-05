Tottenham are reportedly set to send scouts to watch Inter’s encounter with Roma on Friday night with three targets on their agenda.

After announcing Mauricio Pochettino’s exit last month, Spurs moved quickly to bring in Jose Mourinho as his successor.

In his four games in charge across all competitions, the 56-year-old has led Tottenham to three wins and a defeat, with the loss at his former club Manchester United on Wednesday night ending his 100% start to life in north London.

While he’ll hope to get back to winning ways as soon as possible and continue to drag Spurs back into the scrap for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, it remains to be seen whether or not he’s backed in the January transfer window to stamp his mark on the squad.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham will send scouts to take a closer look at Amadou Diawara, Nicolo Zaniolo and Milan Skriniar during Inter’s encounter with Roma on Friday night, with the trio seemingly of interest to the Portuguese tactician.

That said, given the importance that they hold for their respective clubs, it’s surely highly unlikely that either Roma or Inter would be willing to entertain the idea of losing them at all, let alone midway through the campaign.

In turn, while it’s perhaps an indication of where Mourinho and Tottenham are looking to strengthen with two midfielders and a defender said to be on their radar, it seems improbable that these particular targets will be arriving in the New Year.

Time will tell if that’s accurate or not though, as much could also depend on how much Spurs are willing to spend to back Mourinho and give him the players that he perhaps believes are required to achieve their objectives this season and beyond.