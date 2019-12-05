It’s been reported in Spain that if Real Madrid were to include Vinicius in a possible swap deal for Kylian Mbappe, he could potentially be prised away from PSG.

The 20-year-old is enjoying another impressive campaign thus far as he’s bagged 11 goals and four assists in 14 appearances for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

In turn, it would come as no surprise if other top teams from around Europe are interested in signing him, although PSG will no doubt want to avoid a scenario in which they see him leave given his importance to the side.

However, according to AS, PSG sporting director Leonardo is a big admirer of Vinicius, and so it’s suggested that if Real Madrid were to include the Brazilian youngster in talks over Mbappe, the two European giants could come closer to reaching an agreement as he was requested in talks over Neymar last summer too.

It’s added that it also hinges on Mbappe refusing to sign a contract renewal with the French outfit, and so time will tell if the pieces fall into place for a deal to be done.

Given Vinicius has struggled so far this season to cement his place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up as he’s featured 11 times with the majority of those coming off the bench while he’s only contributed one goal and one assist, the La Liga giants could perhaps be open to letting him go if it means having a chance of landing Mbappe.

Competition for places is fierce in the final third at the Bernabeu with Karim Benzema being supported by the likes of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Isco and another young Brazilian starlet in Rodrygo, and so while Mbappe’s quality would surely result in him playing a pivotal role, it could be more difficult for Vinicius moving forward and so an exit could appeal for all parties.