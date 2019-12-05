Arsenal’s recent woes continue as Brighton have opened the scoring in tonight’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Watch the goal video below as Adam Webster fires the visitors into a surprise lead away to the Gunners in Freddie Ljungberg’s second game in charge as caretaker manager.

Ljungberg’s Arsenal could only draw 2-2 away to Norwich City at the weekend, and they could now be heading for nine games in a row without a win.

The defending was poor by Arsenal on the Webster goal, but in general Brighton have been good value for their lead.