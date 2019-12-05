Menu

Video: Arsenal woes continue as Brighton take the lead at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal FC
Arsenal’s recent woes continue as Brighton have opened the scoring in tonight’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Watch the goal video below as Adam Webster fires the visitors into a surprise lead away to the Gunners in Freddie Ljungberg’s second game in charge as caretaker manager.

Ljungberg’s Arsenal could only draw 2-2 away to Norwich City at the weekend, and they could now be heading for nine games in a row without a win.

The defending was poor by Arsenal on the Webster goal, but in general Brighton have been good value for their lead.

