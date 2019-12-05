According to the Independent, Chelsea have engaged in talks over the potential signing of Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha next summer.

The Independent report that Blues chief Marina Granovskaia has spoken to agent Federico Pastorello over a possible deal for the Premier League star. The Italian agent represents former Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku.

Zaha was widely linked with a move to Arsenal this summer but after a switch to north London fell through, the Independent add that the 27-year-old parted ways with his previous agency, Unique Sports Management.

The Sun recently reported that the England-born Ivory Coast international is currently valued at around £70m by the Eagles.

The Blues have some quality options out wide at the moment, with Christian Pulisic and Willian featuring the most for Frank Lampard’s side this season.

England international Callum Hudson-Odoi has also impressed for the Blues recently, while veteran winger Pedro is on the books at Stamford Bridge but has experienced a lesser role this season.

With Willian and Pedro approaching the final years of their illustrious careers, adding a winger may be necessary next summer, however is a player of Zaha’s reported price-tag really needed?

Competition for the likes of Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic is essential, but a high-profile player like Zaha could take away minutes from the two stars at a crucial moment in their careers.

The west London club should be doing everything they can to harness the astronomical potential of their talented wing wizards.