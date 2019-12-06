Ousmane Dembele has reportedly risked angering Barcelona as it’s claimed his agent has met with executives from PSG, Man City and Chelsea.

The 22-year-old is currently sidelined by injury again as he has been limited to just nine appearances so far this season, scoring just one goal and providing no assists.

That’s been the story of his spell with the Catalan giants for the most part, but he still arguably remains a key figure for Ernesto Valverde with his ability to offer a different dynamic in the final third.

However, according to El Desmarque, his agent, Moussa Sissoko, has met with officials from PSG, Man City and Chelsea without the permission of Barcelona, and so it could now create a real issue between the respective parties.

It’s suggested that the Frenchman will leave at the end of the season though with Barcelona setting their sights on Neymar or Lautaro Martinez instead, two players who have been requested by Lionel Messi to bolster their attacking options moving forward.

As for Dembele though, it’s noted that Man City and Pep Guardiola could be the side most willing to splash out on him despite his history of injury troubles at Barcelona, with the report above adding that they could offer as much as €95m to prise him away from the Nou Camp.

Time will tell if that materialises as that seems to be quite a major gamble especially with his injury history in mind, but ultimately it does sound as though Dembele could be at risk of moving on next summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, the reigning La Liga champions splashed out a whopping £135.5m on Dembele to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Unfortunately for all concerned, he hasn’t been able to live up to that price-tag on a regular basis, and now based on El Desmarque’s report above, it sounds as though he’s heading towards the exit door before he can fully justify that valuation.