Chelsea and Man Utd are both reportedly keeping tabs on Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti with a view of a possible move next year.

The Frenchman has been blighted by injury problems over the last 18 months, with a troublesome knee issue severely restricting him both last season and this current campaign.

SEE MORE: Touted swap deal could help Barcelona land top target to bolster attack

The 26-year-old made just 15 appearances last year and has five to his name so far this season, but he has shown signs in recent weeks that he is putting those woes behind him.

His focus for now will no doubt be on getting back into the Barcelona starting XI on a regular basis as he faces a scrap with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet to secure a spot in the heart of the backline.

Beyond that, he’ll hope his club form is enough to land a place in the France squad for EURO 2020 next summer, but there is speculation over his future it seems.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, via L’Equipe, Umtiti is being monitored by both Chelsea and Man Utd as they eye defensive reinforcements and the fact that Umtiti has put his injury troubles behind him for now at least, has ensured that he has re-appeared on their respective transfer radars.

It’s added that the French international’s intention has always been to remain at the Nou Camp, but if he struggles for regular playing time, that could force him to consider his options and one of those options could be a switch to the Premier League.

With that in mind, much will depend on how things go for Barcelona and Umtiti over the next few months, as that will reveal whether or not he will go on to see out his contract which runs until 2023, or if he will be forced to consider an exit to secure a more prominent role elsewhere.