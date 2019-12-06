Chelsea quartet could face January axe as Lampard tipped to have £150m+ transfer kitty

There could be significant changes at Chelsea in January with reports claiming that there may well be a number of outgoings and incomings.

The Blues were boosted with the news on Friday that their transfer ban had been halved, and so they are now free to sign new players in the January transfer window.

SEE MORE: Six-man Chelsea transfer shortlist touted after ban lifted for January

On one hand, it could give Lampard an ideal opportunity to bring in reinforcements and add to what he already has while trying to balance the youngsters that have come through under his stewardship with top talent being bought from other clubs.

In contrast, there is a risk that new arrivals could disrupt the chemistry and balance in the current side, and so it will be an interesting and well thought-out process at Chelsea in the coming weeks to determine where they feel they need to strengthen.

However, it could also now free them up to trim the squad of players that don’t necessarily have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge but were being held back from leaving due to the club’s inability to sign players to replace them.

According to The Sun, Olivier Giroud, Pedro, Marcos Alonso and Willian could all be on their way out of Chelsea in January, as that mini exodus could allow them to not only raise additional funds and avoid losing players for nothing when their respective contracts expire in the summer, but it also frees up space in the squad to bring in new faces.

Money reportedly won’t be an issue though for Chelsea and Lampard, as The Telegraph report that he’s expected to have a £150m+ transfer kitty available in the New Year and that should be more than enough to bring in what he feels he needs to ensure his side remain competitive not only through the rest of this season but also beyond that.