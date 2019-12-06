Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January.

The Frenchman has scored 19 goals while providing 13 assists in 70 appearances for the Blues across all competitions. Giroud has been far from a regular under Frank Lampard this season, making only seven appearances so far with a goal to his name.

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the French international in January according to Spanish newspaper Diario AS. The report also claims that Los Rojiblancos have shifted their focus to Giroud as PSG were not eager to let go of Cavani in the winter.

Giroud is currently valued at €12 million according to Transfermarkt. The 33-year-old is currently Chelsea’s third-choice striker behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi and it seems less likely that he will receive much firsty-team opportunities under Lampard.

Atletico Madrid’s attack hasn’t been very effective this season with Alvaro Morata being the club’s only player with more than five goals so far. Only six teams in La Liga have scored fewer goals than Los Rojiblancos.

Having an experienced striker like Giroud could be very useful for Diego Simeone’s side and the Frenchman should receive more first-team opportunities than at Chelsea.