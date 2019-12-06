According to Turkish outlet Fanatik (via Sport Witness), European giants Galatasaray are hoping to sign Liverpool ace Xherdan Shaqiri in the January transfer window.

Fanatik report that the Turkish giants are set to send two officials to England next week in a bid to secure the 28-year-old’s signing on a deal that would be an initial loan that would include an option to buy.

The report indicates that the former Stoke City star is open to the idea of playing in the Turkish top-flight.

Shaqiri bagged himself a goal on his first start of the season in Wednesday night’s 5-2 thrashing of local rivals Everton.

Liverpool signed the ace for a fee of £13m last summer, according to BBC Sport.

Unsurprisingly, Shaqiri’s playing time for the Reds has been limited given the clinical abilities of Liverpool’s frightening front three.

The attacker has made just five appearances for the Merseyside outfit across all competitions this season.

Former Premier League star Darren Bent recently told Football Insider that he believes this season will be Shaqiri’s last at Liverpool.

Despite the interest, the ball remains firmly in Liverpool’s court with Fanatik adding that Jurgen Klopp will have the final say on a potential move for the Swiss star.

Although Shaqiri’s playing time has been limited since he headed to Anfield, there’s no doubt that the 28-year-old has proved to a useful backup/rotation option for the Reds.

Should the Merseyside outfit do their best to keep hold of the ace in the January transfer window?