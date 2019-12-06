Charlie Nicholas hailed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his team selection against Everton.

The 52-year-old raised a few eyebrows by fielding Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi ahead of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for last weekend’s Merseyside Derby. Liverpool eventually won 5-2 with Origi and Shaqiri both finding the net.

SEE MORE: Xherdan Shaqiri speaks out on being back on the pitch

The Reds next take on Bournemouth at Dean Court tomorrow and Nicholas feels that they will beat the Cherries 3-0. The pundit praised Klopp, saying that everything he touches turns into gold. In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal man wrote: “Everything Jurgen Klopp touches turns to gold. I thought he would rest players for this game but, no, he rested Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson in the Merseyside derby, and he was vindicated. Bournemouth, meanwhile, are in free fall and lacking confidence. They are trying to be more solid defensively, but that is hampering them going forward. It’s a dangerous combination for Eddie Howe’s side.”

Klopp has played a massive role in making this Liverpool side what they are now and this is exactly why he is arguably the best manager in the world presently. The Reds maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the table and will be eager to secure another three points against Bournemouth on Saturday. After playing the Cherries, Liverpool travel for their final Champions League group game against Red Bull Salzburg.