Former Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that the club can beat West Ham this weekend.

The Gunners fell to tenth place in the Premier League table following their 1-2 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last night. Arsenal have now gone nine matches without a win.

Their next match is against West Ham on Monday. The Hammers are currently in a poor position but they did manage to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Nicholas has predicted that Arsenal will beat West Ham 3-1 next week. In his column for Sky Sports, the former Gunners star wrote: “These are two teams in a right mess. I saw more fight from Arsenal at Norwich, but it was a disaster defensively and a crazy team selection from Freddie Ljungberg. West Ham will be up for it, as will Arsenal – they have a chance of catching up and getting back in the top six. A bit of momentum can get you there. They have class up top, but West Ham are not showing a lot at the moment.”

Arsenal may have been sloppy in the past couple of months but they do have a team which are more than capable to beating West Ham in the latter’s backyard, something they weren’t able to do in the last two seasons. A win for the Gunners could take them as high as 6th in the Premier League table.