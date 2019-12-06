‘Game has changed’ and ‘it’s quite sad’ – Dejected Sheffield Utd boss Chris Wilder utterly fed up with VAR

Sheffield Utd boss Chris Wilder cut a dejected figure after VAR was a talking point in his side’s defeat to Newcastle Utd on Thursday night.

It’s not the first time this season that a decision has gone against the Blades using VAR, and it appears as though Wilder is entirely fed up of the use of technology in the game.

In a brutally frank and open post-match interview with BBC Sport in the video below, Wilder laid out his thoughts on VAR and how he feels as though it has changed the game in a negative way.

While those who support it will argue that it ultimately helps in cutting out mistakes in football, Wilder sees it from a different perspective and rues the way in which goals can’t properly be celebrated now until a check is done if required.

Further, he believes that the game has changed too much as a result of the introduction of VAR and especially when decisions go against his side, it’s difficult not to be frustrated and feeling as disappointed as he was in midweek.