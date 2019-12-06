‘Game has changed’ and ‘it’s quite sad’ – Dejected Sheffield Utd boss Chris Wilder utterly fed up with VAR

Sheffield Utd boss Chris Wilder cut a dejected figure after VAR was a talking point in his side’s defeat to Newcastle Utd on Thursday night.
It’s not the first time this season that a decision has gone against the Blades using VAR, and it appears as though Wilder is entirely fed up of the use of technology in the game.
In a brutally frank and open post-match interview with BBC Sport in the video below, Wilder laid out his thoughts on VAR and how he feels as though it has changed the game in a negative way.
While those who support it will argue that it ultimately helps in cutting out mistakes in football, Wilder sees it from a different perspective and rues the way in which goals can’t properly be celebrated now until a check is done if required.
Further, he believes that the game has changed too much as a result of the introduction of VAR and especially when decisions go against his side, it’s difficult not to be frustrated and feeling as disappointed as he was in midweek.
Chris Wilder has made his thoughts on VAR very clear. pic.twitter.com/OV9M0TPvVY
