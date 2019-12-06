HUGE boost for Chelsea as CAS halves transfer ban to green light January spending

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost as the Court of Arbitration for Sport have halved their transfer ban which clears them to sign new players in January.

Their initial ban for breaching transfer regulations was set to last for two transfer windows, the first of which prevented them from making any signings this past summer, while the second was for the New Year.

However, after the Blues took their case to CAS after their appeal to FIFA was rejected, they have now been successful and will look forward to the opportunity to sign players if they wish to do so.

Based on what they’ve done so far under Lampard this season, it will be interesting to see how many signings, if any, they make in January, as ultimately he has shown faith in his youngsters and they have responded to put them in a decent spot both domestically and in Europe.

Bringing in a whole load of new faces and perhaps relegating his young players to back-up options would send the wrong message and disrupt the chemistry built within the current squad, but if Lampard and Chelsea feel as though they could strengthen in specific positions, new recruits could arrive in the New Year.

For Chelsea though it will be a major boost for them to have successfully appealed their case and to just have the option of signing new players and that could give them a huge boost heading into the second half of the campaign.