Journalist Nicolo Schira has said that Manchester United and Inter Milan have contacted the agent of 19-year-old winger Dejan Kulusevski.

The Swedish international is currently playing for Parma on loan from Atalanta. He has scored three goals while providing five assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A side.

SEE MORE: Arsenal, Man Utd told they must splash out £19m for Argentine starlet

Manchester United are interested in signing the 19-year-old and submitted a bid of £21 million for him according to reports in Italy (via the Daily Star). However, FC Inter News claim that Atalanta have rejected their offer and are holding out for €35 million.

Schiar wrote on Twitter that Manchester United as well as Inter Milan have contacted Kulusevski’s agent and both clubs want to sign him in January.

Si infiamma la corsa a Dejan #Kulusevski: settimana scorsa #Inter e #ManchesterUnited hanno incontrato l’agente del talento svedese. Entrambe vogliono acquistarlo già a gennaio. La #Juventus invece punta a bloccarlo subito per poi portarlo a Torino in estate. #calciomercato #MUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 4, 2019

The winger has been in decent form for Parma this season which has also resulted in him being called up to the Sweden national team. Provided he maintains his form, Kulusevski could feature in the Euros next summer.

Manchester United need some attacking reinforcements and the Swede could be a good option. However, they’ll have to beat the Inter and Juve in order to sign him.