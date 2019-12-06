Arsenal have suffered a setback as Brendan Rodgers has put pen to paper on a new contract with Leicester City which will end talk of a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery last month and have placed Freddie Ljungberg in temporary charge as interim head coach.

After defeat to Brighton at home on Thursday night, their search for a new manager could now speed up as they risk falling further down the Premier League table and out of contention for a top-four finish to secure a return to the Champions League next season.

As noted by The Sun, Rodgers had been touted as a possible managerial target for the Gunners, but he has now ended all talk over his future by committing to Leicester City.

The Foxes have confirmed that Rodgers has penned a new deal which will run until June 2025, and so that is a major indication as to where he plans to be for the foreseeable future to continue the positive work that he has done with the club since he arrived earlier this year.

Leicester are currently in second place in the Premier League table after 15 games and have undoubtedly made a huge amount of progress under Rodgers both in terms of results and their performances.

In turn, perhaps the intrigue and excitement over where he can take the club moving forward was a key factor behind signing the new deal and snubbing the possibility of being in contention to take the reigns at Arsenal.