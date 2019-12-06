Arsenal could reportedly be set to receive a huge blow in their search for a long-term successor for Unai Emery as Brendan Rodgers is in contract talks with Leicester City.

As noted by the Daily Express, the Foxes boss has been linked with the vacant position at the Emirates after Emery was sacked by the Gunners.

Freddie Ljungberg has been put in temporary charge as interim head coach, but after back-to-back disappointing results to start his stint, the Arsenal hierarchy will perhaps be keen to move quickly to appoint a new manager to avoid seeing the season slip away.

However, it seems as though Rodgers could be moving further away from being in contention as The Telegraph note that he is in talks with Leicester over a new contract, and it’s added that it will likely see him receive a salary increase to fend off the likes of Arsenal.

It will also be seen as a reward for the fine work that the former Liverpool and Celtic boss has done at the King Power Stadium thus far, as after a positive start at the end of last season he has now guided Leicester to second place in the Premier League table after 15 games this year.

Time will tell if they are capable of maintaining their impressive winning run and staying above the chasing pack in the battle for a top-four finish and perhaps even emerge as Liverpool’s main title threat, but should Rodgers put pen to paper on this new deal, it would be a huge relief for all concerned at the club.

In contrast, it would be the biggest indication to Arsenal yet that he isn’t prepared to leave Leicester to take the job in north London, and that in turn will force them to look elsewhere as they try to identify and appoint the right man for the job to take the club forward.