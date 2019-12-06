Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided fitness updates on Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba ahead of their clash with Man City this weekend.

The Red Devils visit the Etihad on Saturday evening hoping to build on their win over Tottenham in midweek to continue to climb the Premier League table and get themselves back in contention for a top-four finish.

It won’t be an easy task against Pep Guardiola’s men despite their stumbles so far this season, and so the United boss would undoubtedly have been hoping to have as close to a fully-fit squad available as possible for the encounter.

There’s mixed news on the injury front though, as while he suggested that Martial could feature at some point this weekend, Pogba has been ruled out as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

“We hope to have Anthony, definitely, for part of the game. I am not sure he is able to start,” he is quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

“Paul probably won’t be available, no,” he added. “We expect him back as soon as possible, as quickly as possible. He’s out on the grass training. I said [he’ll be back] in 2019, so hopefully we’ll see him before the new year, definitely.”

It’s added in the report that no update was provided on midfield stalwart Nemanja Matic, while injured trio Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Diogo Dalot remain sidelined.

In turn, it’s not ideal to have Pogba likely to be missing entirely while Martial may come off the bench, but with a busy fixture schedule coming up over the festive period, it sounds as though Solskjaer will be able to call on the French duo at some stage in the coming weeks.

It will be a huge boost too as Martial has bagged five goals and three assists in 12 appearances so far this season, while Pogba when fully fit and in form brings quality and experience to the midfield and is capable of having a crucial influence.