Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine international has made 32 appearances for the Parisians since joining them from Zenit last January. This season, Paredes hasn’t been much of a regular under Thomas Tuchel but has featured in ten matches for PSG.

Argentina newspaper El Intransigente, Manchester United are interested in signing the 25-year-old who is currently valued at €25 million according to Transfermarkt. The report claims that Milan and Napoli are also interested in signing Paredes in January.

The Red Devils need some reinforcements in January and Paredes could be a solid addition to their squad. He hasn’t had much game time at Paris and it won’t be very easy to be a regular at Manchester United either due to the presence of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

However, if the former leaves, then Paredes might start more frequently for the Red Devils provided he joins them.