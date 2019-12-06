Real Madrid boss Zidane won’t stop stop Gareth Bale from playing golf

According to the Evening Standard, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has told the press that he won’t be preventing Gareth Bale from playing golf.

The Times (subscription required) recently reported that Wales boss Ryan Giggs is set to ban the superstar from playing golf in his downtime during Euro 2020 amid injury fears.

Bale recently hit the headlines by brandishing a banner with his Welsh teammates that jokes about his love for golf after suggestions that he prioritises the calculated sport over his day job.

The flag read: “Wales, Golf, Madrid… In that order”.

The Welshman clearly loves the relaxing sport, he was even filmed practicing his golf swing in a Madrid training session earlier today.

Here’s what Zidane had to say when quizzed on imposing a potential golf ban on Bale:

“I’m not going to stop anything – not with Gareth or any player.”

“They are grown-ups and each one of them knows what they have to do.”

The Standard also add that Bale is currently sidelined for Madrid’s next two games with a hamstring injury, will the 30-year-old get back to full fitness in time for Los Blancos’ mammoth El Clasico clash with Barcelona?

After enduring a difficult time over the last year with the Spanish giants, Zidane’s refusal to ban the ace from playing golf will certainly be a confidence booster for the Welshman.

Just like any other player, keeping Bale happy will certainly improve Los Blancos’ hopes of getting the winger back to his frightening best.