Real Madrid have reportedly received a transfer boost in their pursuit of Ajax star Donny Van de Beek, as he is said to be ready to snub Tottenham.

Los Blancos are going well so far this season as they sit joint top of the La Liga table and have advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

While it hasn’t always been entirely convincing from Zinedine Zidane and his men, they remain on track to achieve their objectives this season.

However, speculation continues to suggest that they will seek reinforcements next year, and AS report that they’ve been handed a boost in their pursuit of Van de Beek.

It’s noted that the 22-year-old is ready to reject a move to Tottenham after Jose Mourinho was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor last month, and so that puts Real Madrid at the top of the list in terms of a possible next move.

Further, it’s suggested that the Spanish giants are prepared to pay the €55m requested by Ajax, although the reigning Eredivisie champions are said to prefer an exit at the end of the season rather than losing Van de Beek midway through the campaign in the January transfer window.

That’s understandable given the Dutch international has been instrumental for them again so far this season, as he’s bagged seven goals and six assists in 21 appearances thus far to build on what was an impressive campaign last year as they dominated domestically.

Time will tell if a move to Real Madrid materialises next year, but the pieces are seemingly falling into place for a switch to happen as they’re now considered the front-runners to land his signature with Spurs seemingly out of the race.