Chelsea were handed a major boost on Friday as the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favour of halving their transfer ban to allow them to sign players in January.

Frank Lampard has done a brilliant job so far this season to keep them in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as the Champions League knockout stage, showing faith in his youngsters to help them compete.

However, he’ll now face some difficult decisions on possible signings in the New Year, as on one hand he will surely welcome the opportunity to add quality and depth to his squad, but he won’t want that to have an adverse affect on the chemistry and balance in the side currently.

According to The Sun though, there are potentially six names on Chelsea’s transfer shortlist as Ben Chilwell, Alex Telles and Nicolas Tagliafico are specifically mentioned as possible solutions to add quality at left-back.

Elsewhere, Callum Wilson, Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho are also linked to bolster their attack, and so it will be interesting to see if any of those names arrive in January to hand Chelsea a huge boost heading into the second half of the campaign.

It’s a good headache to have for Lampard though, as if they do continue to compete on multiple fronts moving forward, he’ll welcome the chance to add reinforcements but will no doubt try to complement what he already has rather than pushing his young stars to one side after such a bright start.

That said, it may also be difficult to prise some of those names away from their current clubs midway through the campaign, with the likes of Chilwell and Sancho having big roles to play in particular for Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund respectively.