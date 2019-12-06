It has been reported that Barcelona could potentially include Arturo Vidal in a swap deal to try and lower Inter forward Lautaro Martinez’s price-tag.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form so far this season as he’s scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances as he leads the Nerazzurri’s charge to win major trophies this year.

With that impact in mind, particularly under Antonio Conte so far this campaign, it would be a surprise to see Inter entertain offers for their prized asset given the important role that he is settling into it.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that with Conte and Inter keen on Vidal, the Chilean stalwart could perhaps be inserted into an offer from the Catalan giants to lower Lautaro’s valuation with a swap deal perhaps bringing the two clubs closer to reaching a deal.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for that to happen, but it would arguably be a sensible move from Barcelona given Martinez’s impressive form and their need to bring in a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez as he prepares to turn 33 in January.

Meanwhile, Vidal has been limited to 14 appearances so far this season with a number of those coming off the bench, and so it would seem as though he is an expendable piece in the Barcelona squad having fallen down the pecking order in midfield.

Mundo Deportivo add that Martinez is unlikely to be given the green light to leave Inter midway through the season and so a summer swoop is a more realistic possibility for Barcelona for one of their top objectives, if a move is even to be considered by Inter at all.

However, Vidal could still move on in January, and so it remains to be seen if the two potential deals are linked somehow.

While Inter would be adding experience and quality in midfield in the form of Vidal, someone who Conte knows well from their previous stint together at Juventus, question marks will surely be raised over any deal which allows Martinez to leave such has been his impact for the Italian giants this season.