In fairness, this shouldn’t purely be exclusive to football clubs – treat everybody properly during your recruitment process, you never know when you might to turn to them again in the future.

The home loss to Brighton should place some serious doubt over the abilities of Freddie Ljungberg to take the job full time. He hasn’t had much of a chance to work with the team, but there was no sign of any improvement or reaction from the players since Unai Emery left.

That does suggest a major change is needed in the dug out. It might be harsh on the Swede, but it could take a completely new face to spark some life into the performances.

The Evening Standard has reported on the possibility of Max Allegri taking over. There’s no doubting he’s a world-class candidate, he’s won numerous titles in Italy and took Juventus deep into the Champions League.

They suggest one of the main stumbling blocks could be his uneasiness towards the club over the previous recruitment process. They say he was originally interviewed to take over when Arsene Wenger stepped down but obviously he was unsuccessful.

They go on to say he needs to be convinced of the club’s ambition and their interest in him. That could also mean that he’s looking for some decent financial backing, which history suggests could be an issue with this Arsenal board.

It’s still not clear how long Ljungberg will get or if he’s a serious candidate, but there’s no serious sign of anybody else emerging as the board’s key target either.