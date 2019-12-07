Menu

Barcelona team to face Mallorca confirmed: These fans question the reasons behind a surprise restoration to the starting XI

FC Barcelona
For as much as Barcelona have struggled at times this season, they tend to do fairly well at home. When you also consider that Mallorca usually struggle on their travels, Ernesto Valverde should see his team return to the top of La Liga tonight.

Barca are about to go through an intense run of games which will include a Clasico with Real Madrid, so it should be expected that some of the squad players will get to see some action over the next few weeks.

Jordi Alba is injured so the inclusion of Junior Firpo shouldn’t come as a big surprise, but Ivan Rakitic playing from the start is an interesting one:

A recent report from AS featured some comments from Rakitic about a possible transfer and a possible return to Sevilla. He stated that a move back to Seville would be “a dream” so it’s fair to say that many expected him to leave the club soon.

As a result, some of the fans on Twitter have questioned the motivations of him starting tonight:

It’s certainly a cynical point of view to take, so it will be interesting to see what impact this has on a possible January move. It would be remarkable if Barca were willing to risk playing someone in such an important game just to get a slightly higher transfer fee, so perhaps he has a chance to cement a place back into the team.

Time will tell, but if he continues to play throughout the month then it could hint that he’s staying around for this season at least.

 

