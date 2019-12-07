Video: Awful Kepa blunder gifts Everton a comical third goal against Chelsea

Everton have gone 3-1 up after a total gift from Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Toffees now look set to take all three points at Goodison Park, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring his second of the game from close range.

Watch the goal video above as Kepa tries to play out from the back, only to pass it straight to an Everton player in midfield.

This allows the home side to break forward and some further poor defending from Chelsea eventually allows Calvert-Lewin to poke it home and surely put the game beyond doubt.