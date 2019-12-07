Chelsea XI vs Everton: Lampard makes no changes from Aston Villa win

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has fielded the exact same XI that beat Aston Villa earlier this week.

The Blues take on Everton at Goodison Park today in what will be Duncan Ferguson’s first match as the Toffees interim manager. As expected, Kepa starts in goal. Lampard went for a central defensive pairing of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen, thus leaving Fikayo Tomori on the bench. Cesar Azpilicueta will start at left-back while Reece James will be on the right.

This is the first time in his Chelsea career that Jorginho has been omitted from the starting XI for two successive Premier League fixtures. Instead, Lampard has gone for N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic in central midfield while Mason Mount will start as an attacking midfielder.

Willian and Christian Pulisic are the right and left wingers respectively while Tammy Abraham starts as the centre-forward.

Ross Barkley returns to Chelsea’s squad and is on the bench while Olivier Giroud has been omitted.

A win for Chelsea will keep them in fourth position in the Premier League table.