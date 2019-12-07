Menu

“Had a shocker”, “Inexcusable” – Chelsea ace slammed for Everton display by these angry Blues fans

Chelsea starlet Christian Pulisic is being widely criticised by loads of Blues fans on Twitter at the moment after an ineffective performance in the defeat to Everton.

Frank Lampard’s side were far from at their best this afternoon as they lost 3-1 at Goodison Park, with some shocking play late on allowing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score in slightly comical fashion.

Still, it’s not just Chelsea’s defence that was not good enough on the day, with Pulisic seemingly being singled out as a big disappointment in the eyes of many of the club’s fans.

The USA international has had moments of real quality since his summer move to Stamford Bridge, but he’s gone a little quiet in recent games and had one embarrassing moment today in particular.

At one point, Pulisic committed a foul throw – a very basic error that you don’t see too often at this level of the game.

Here’s some reaction to Pulisic’s anonymous performance away to Everton…

