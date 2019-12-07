“Had a shocker”, “Inexcusable” – Chelsea ace slammed for Everton display by these angry Blues fans

Chelsea starlet Christian Pulisic is being widely criticised by loads of Blues fans on Twitter at the moment after an ineffective performance in the defeat to Everton.

Frank Lampard’s side were far from at their best this afternoon as they lost 3-1 at Goodison Park, with some shocking play late on allowing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score in slightly comical fashion.

Still, it’s not just Chelsea’s defence that was not good enough on the day, with Pulisic seemingly being singled out as a big disappointment in the eyes of many of the club’s fans.

The USA international has had moments of real quality since his summer move to Stamford Bridge, but he’s gone a little quiet in recent games and had one embarrassing moment today in particular.

At one point, Pulisic committed a foul throw – a very basic error that you don’t see too often at this level of the game.

Here’s some reaction to Pulisic’s anonymous performance away to Everton…

Foul throw in the premier league. Wtf. How old are you @cpulisic_10? ?? — Chris Spence (@13chalky) December 7, 2019

Pulisic has also had a shocker man — Mac (@Mxcaaaa) December 7, 2019

Pulisic was poor today I feel he plays better when he’s on free roam . — SaNtaNMOH?? (@Moh_Awwal007) December 7, 2019

I get Pulisic has been one of our best performers this season. But he was off today, totally absent the whole game and when visible, he took too many touches. Pulisic should have been removed for CHO. Willian was poor but he called for ball and made himself available.#EVECHE — ==Kunmi== (@olakunmii) December 7, 2019

Pulisic so poor. ZERO effort. Inexcusable. — uché (@MyNameIsUche) December 7, 2019

Pulisic has been really poor today. You telling me him and cal can’t interchange? Cals barely touched the ball as the play is down the opposite flank Frustrating as fuck — NiiNiiFC-BlueLionsTV (@NiiNiiFC) December 7, 2019

Poor from Pulisic. He’s obviously tired playing week in week out #EVECHE — Aditya Kaul (@data_es_bueno) December 7, 2019

Foul throw awarded against Pulisic. Sums it up. #EVECHE — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) December 7, 2019