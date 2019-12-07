Menu

Video: David de Gea’s fingertip save that helped Manchester United to important win at Manchester City

Manchester City Manchester United FC
David de Gea made a crucial save in Manchester United’s win over Manchester City today.

With the score still at 2-0, City midfielder Rodri fired a powerful effort at goal that looked to be heading for the top corner.

But watch the video above as De Gea produced a typical moment of brilliance to just get his fingertips on it and keep it away.

This is what has made the Spanish shot-stopper such a hero at Old Trafford, and fans will be delighted to see him back to his best and proving decisive in big games once again after a bit of a dip in form last season.

