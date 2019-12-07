David de Gea made a crucial save in Manchester United’s win over Manchester City today.

With the score still at 2-0, City midfielder Rodri fired a powerful effort at goal that looked to be heading for the top corner.

Ridiculous save from El Numero Uno @D_DeGea good to have you back. pic.twitter.com/K4oNn76vvd — Ali. (@UtdAlii) December 7, 2019

But watch the video above as De Gea produced a typical moment of brilliance to just get his fingertips on it and keep it away.

This is what has made the Spanish shot-stopper such a hero at Old Trafford, and fans will be delighted to see him back to his best and proving decisive in big games once again after a bit of a dip in form last season.