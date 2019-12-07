“Didn’t deserve a draw” These Man City fans react to “woeful” performance during loss to Manchester United

This is probably a bittersweet day for Manchester United fans, they can celebrate the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have got one over their noisy neighbours, but they have probably handed the league title to Liverpool.

City were blown away with a couple of quick goals in the first half, and they just couldn’t find a way through the United defence before it was too late. Even then it came through a set piece, not carving the team open.

It’s easy to point the finger at different things, the VAR decisions, the unfortunate injuries in defence or perhaps some individual performances, but they’ve looked miles short of the team that won the league last season.

It’s also worth noting that Pep Guardiola has left his previous clubs after three or four seasons, so it’s possible this is the beginning of the end of his reign.

Some of the fans have taken to Twitter after the game to vent their frustrations:

Didn’t deserve a draw with that woeful performance from our defence and Pep. — ? (@MCFCPLD7) December 7, 2019

Worse than 15/16 under Pellegrini — Alex (@kngstonesy) December 7, 2019

Really upset with this performance & how certain fans acted today. — Rose. (@RoseMCFC) December 7, 2019

Pep and his team have become complacent. They are still drunk from the success of the last two seasons. They have been way below par all season. City are practically playing for top 4 at this point. And it’s not even Christmas yet. Could this be Pep’s last season? — Crakitic (@Crakitiic) December 7, 2019

Sterling was terrible. Cudnt do anything against Bissaka but he played 90 minutes. Mahrez was Citys best thing in attack but watch him start on bench in the next game. Pep cant bench Sterling at all even when hes clueless. — K. HERBERT 10 (@Herbert10_Snr) December 7, 2019

We lost because of poor plans from the coach — Sam the Man (@123samiyam) December 7, 2019

That is one of the worst performances I’ve seen in a long time. Hopefully people can start to see the issues with this team now. — Drew Thorpe (@DrewThorpe97) December 7, 2019

As you can see, there’s plenty of frustration going around but it’s being aimed in different directions – some at the coach and some at the players.

That would point to everybody needing to step up and do better, so it will be interesting to see how City try to bounce back from this. You have to think the league is gone, so if they struggle in the Champions League then this season could go down as a failure.