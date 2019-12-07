Dimitar Berbatov is of the opinion that Liverpool will lose today’s Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

The Reds have gone unbeaten in the league this season so far and are currently eight points clear at the top of the table. Their next fixture is against Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth today.

The Cherries are currently 14th in the Premier League table and have beaten Liverpool just once. However, Berbatov think that Bournemouth can hand the Reds their first league defeat of the season. In his column for Metro, the former Manchester United striker wrote: “I have a funny feeling about this one. Liverpool have won all but one match in the Premier League this season and they look unstoppable. Bournemouth, on the other hand, have lost four in a row. But Dean Court can still be a difficult place for visiting teams – as Manchester United discovered last month – and I expect Eddie Howe’s men to be well organised and capable of getting something on the break. So I’m going to predict an upset.”

Bournemouth have a decent squad and will be tough to play against at Dean Court. However, Liverpool’s current crop of players have the quality and mentality to beat almost any team at present. A win for the reds will maintain their lead of at least eight points at the top of the Premier League but Bournemouth will probably script one of the upsets of the season if they triumph.