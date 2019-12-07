Video: Duncan Ferguson’s brilliant celebration with Everton ball boy after second goal vs Chelsea

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson celebrated with a ball boy after his side’s second goal against Chelsea this afternoon.

The Scot can be seen in the video below enjoying Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s strike against the Blues, which made it 2-0 at the time, though the visitors have since pulled a goal back through Mateo Kovacic.

Ball boy’s loving Duncan Ferguson’s celebration for Everton’s 2nd! But Chelsea just got one back. 2-1 at 55 mins. #EVECHE Pictures from BT Sport pic.twitter.com/fl0DIsNRcX — fanatix (@therealfanatix) December 7, 2019

Still, this is one of the best celebrations we’ve seen all season, with Ferguson’s passion bound to go down well at Goodison Park after such a miserable start to this season.

It’s also nice to see ball boys involved once again after Jose Mourinho recently congratulated one at Tottenham for his role in a goal against Olympiacos.