Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham star Christian Eriksen for free next summer.

The Danish international has been an integral player for Spurs since joining them from Ajax. So far, Eriksen has amassed 68 goals and 88 assists in 294 appearances across all competitions. The 27-year-old’s current contract runs out in the summer and he is yet to sign a new one.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are interested in signing him and so are Juventus. The Evening Standard claimed that Eriksen could be available for £40 million which seems an absolute bargain for a player of his stature.

A recent report from Calciomercato claims that Inter Milan are also interested in signing the Danish international but they want to sign him for free in the summer.

This season, Eriksen has made 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice while providing as many assists. However, he is yet to start under Jose Mourinho.

It seems very unlikely that the Dane will be at Spurs beyond June 2020 and if the club are to lose him, they’ll certainly prefer earning something out of it rather than letting him go for free in the summer.