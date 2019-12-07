Real Madrid are reportedly wiling to offer Luka Jovic in exchange for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Currently valued at €70 million according to Transfermarkt, the 30-year-old has been in fine form for the Gunners, scoring 12 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions this season.

Real Madrid are interested in signing Aubameyang in January and are willing to offer Jovic in exchange for him according to Metro.

Jovic rose to prominence thanks to his performances with Eintracht Frankfurt last season during which, he scored 27 goals in 48 matches. This led Real Madrid to sign him in the summer. However, the Serbian striker has found it hard to receive game time at the Bernabeu. So far Jovic has made only 11 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring a goal against Leganes.

The 22-year-old might be a suitable addition to Arsenal but it seems highly unlikely that they will want to let go of Aubameyang who is arguably their most important player.