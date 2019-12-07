Some Chelsea fans were glad with the club’s team selection against Everton while there were people who questioned the omissions of Jorginho and Fikayo Tomori.

Frank Lampard went with the same XI that beat Aston Villa. The only change he made from his matchday squad was leaving out Olivier Giroud from the bench and replacing him with Ross Barkley.

Chelsea were unable to beat Everton in their last two meetings at Goodison Park and even though they are trailing now, the Blues are capable of coming back and at least managing a draw.

Lampard went for a central defensive pair of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen while using N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic as his two central midfielders. This led to many Chelsea fans questioning the omissions of Tomori and Jorginho. However, there many who were glad with the lineup.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions from Chelsea fans about the team selection.

Good team. Let’s get the 3 points. Come on. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) December 7, 2019

Why is Tomori not starting again ??? — Daniel Evans (@Daniel_Evans56) December 7, 2019

Not bad. Happy to see Abraham. Have to take our chances unlike against villa where we should’ve got 5 and only managed 2 — Kyal Mason (@KyalMason1) December 7, 2019

Why’s Jorginho not playing again? — Jack (@_ftbljack_) December 7, 2019