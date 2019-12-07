Video: Harry Kane screamer gives Tottenham a 1-0 lead against Burnley

Harry Kane has scored an absolute screamer to make it 1-0 to Tottenham against Burnley in today’s Premier League clash.

Watch below as the England international gets a perfect contact from well outside the box, with the ball soaring into the top corner in some style.

Kane is showing once again what a quality all-rounder he can be up front, with his form seeming to improve a fair amount since Jose Mourinho was appointed manager.

Spurs fans will hope he can keep it up, with a goal like this showing his improved confidence, which is sure to be bad news for Premier League defences.